$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $737.00 million. Huntsman posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $5.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HUN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 704,366 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $64,016,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. 2,114,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,521. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.07. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

