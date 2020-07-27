$1.55 Billion in Sales Expected for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. HD Supply reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HD Supply.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

NASDAQ HDS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.23.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 25.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HD Supply (HDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.