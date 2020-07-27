$1.73 Million in Sales Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to report sales of $1.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $143.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $166.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $315.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.16 million to $383.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. 169,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,756. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $376.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

