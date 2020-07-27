$102.34 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report sales of $102.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $95.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $414.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.54 million to $424.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $429.80 million, with estimates ranging from $407.47 million to $443.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on NSA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NSA traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,700. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -146.04 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

