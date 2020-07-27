$121.13 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to report sales of $121.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $216.07 million. Host Hotels and Resorts posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Host Hotels and Resorts.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.16.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $10.50. 9,623,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,669,864. Host Hotels and Resorts has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.02.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.