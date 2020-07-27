$139.88 Million in Sales Expected for Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) to post sales of $139.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.20 million and the highest is $187.80 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $286.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year sales of $888.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $877.28 million, with estimates ranging from $750.13 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TALO. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. MKM Partners began coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Talos Energy by 19.1% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TALO traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 798,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,927. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $469.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

