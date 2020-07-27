$157.21 Million in Sales Expected for FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) will report sales of $157.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.68 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $199.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $655.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $648.62 million to $667.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $696.09 million, with estimates ranging from $647.17 million to $734.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

In other news, Director Todd C. Builione sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 445,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $1,621,106.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock worth $45,320 and have sold 588,515 shares worth $2,153,826. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $178,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $235,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company had a trading volume of 603,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,547. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $25.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.