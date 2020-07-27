$176.87 Million in Sales Expected for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) to report sales of $176.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.91 million and the lowest is $175.50 million. Sunrun reported sales of $204.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $857.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $737.60 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $886.60 million to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.27). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $29,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 75,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,135,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,052,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,714,747 over the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Sunrun by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,777 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Sunrun by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,858 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.99. 5,179,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678,287. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.44 and a beta of 1.42. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

