1irstcoin Trading Up 6.3% Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00005126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $18.17 million and $29,745.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00869726 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.01278088 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010043 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,769,691 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

