1irstcoin Trading Up 7.9% This Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00004683 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $18.46 million and $31,876.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00818245 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.54 or 0.01147988 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009056 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008003 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,769,691 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

