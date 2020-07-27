$2.04 Million in Sales Expected for Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) to announce sales of $2.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Menlo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 million and the highest is $2.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $16.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $18.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.38 million, with estimates ranging from $77.10 million to $85.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Menlo Therapeutics.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 million.

MNLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of MNLO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.70. 1,543,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,995,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Menlo Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $287.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,702,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Menlo Therapeutics (MNLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.