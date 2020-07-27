$20.59 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will post sales of $20.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.10 million and the highest is $22.57 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted sales of $16.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year sales of $85.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $94.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $94.35 million, with estimates ranging from $82.40 million to $104.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $548,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $33.56. The company had a trading volume of 688,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,673. The company has a current ratio of 26.82, a quick ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.65. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

