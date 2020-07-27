21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading 6.4% Higher

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price traded up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.40, 1,276,705 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,114,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,879,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,572,000 after purchasing an additional 914,831 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,689,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

