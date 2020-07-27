$22.60 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) will post sales of $22.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.50 million. Aspen Aerogels reported sales of $29.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year sales of $114.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $114.31 million to $115.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $142.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $145.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 57,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,459. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $165.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 19.8% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 9.7% in the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 15.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 141.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.1% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 185,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

