$241.05 Million in Sales Expected for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) will announce $241.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.28 million to $242.60 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $191.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $961.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $848.30 million to $990.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $921.72 million, with estimates ranging from $898.85 million to $987.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.35 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. 794,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

