$29.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will report $29.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.38 million to $33.11 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $48.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $187.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $162.26 million to $203.13 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $291.29 million, with estimates ranging from $275.75 million to $315.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of CDLX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.70. 415,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -67.03 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $146,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,379,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $59,942.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,607 shares in the company, valued at $778,249.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,984 shares of company stock worth $7,006,028. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,755,000 after buying an additional 23,576 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 1,020.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,511,000 after buying an additional 325,903 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

