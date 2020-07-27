$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post $3.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.40 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $13.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $14.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.63. 5,077,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,978,799. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $137.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 425.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 52,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,511,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

