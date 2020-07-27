$323.43 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to announce $323.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $319.50 million. Cable One posted sales of $285.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,105.00 price objective (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cowen started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

CABO stock traded up $23.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,797.54. 17,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,677. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,044.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,769.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,703.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at $8,826,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cable One by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

