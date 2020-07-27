36,150 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Purchased by Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,150 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000. Southwest Airlines makes up about 1.6% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,644,538 shares of the airline’s stock worth $201,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,258 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,215,078 shares of the airline’s stock worth $185,710,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock worth $221,770,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.53. 9,737,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,942,764. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

