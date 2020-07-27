$4.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to report sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.42 billion. Westrock posted sales of $4.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full-year sales of $17.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.48 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.82.

Westrock stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81. Westrock has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Westrock by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,306,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,738,000 after purchasing an additional 98,892 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Westrock in the 1st quarter worth $72,005,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Westrock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,916,000 after acquiring an additional 63,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Westrock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,420,000 after acquiring an additional 70,636 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $106,859,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

