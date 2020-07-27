$4.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will report $4.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Paypal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.08 billion. Paypal reported sales of $4.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Paypal will report full-year sales of $20.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.81 billion to $20.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.63 billion to $24.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paypal.

Get Paypal alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.56. 6,256,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,658,000. The stock has a market cap of $202.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.65. Paypal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $183.99.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paypal (PYPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.