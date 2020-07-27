$501.04 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) will report sales of $501.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $489.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $508.90 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $485.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 283,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 686.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

