$502.97 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce $502.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $547.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.78 million. Shopify posted sales of $361.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $998.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Shopify by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $929.81. 2,410,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,377. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $900.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -801.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,074.98.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

