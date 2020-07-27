$600.91 Million in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) will post sales of $600.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $426.00 million and the highest is $761.00 million. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FANG. ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.56.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,231,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,089. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.82. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $105.95.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.