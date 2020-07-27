$7.73 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $7.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $13.40 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $36.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $53.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.98 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $54.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.01%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PIRS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 91,316 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 956.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 180,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 163,663 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.92. 232,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,179. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.49. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

