$73.42 Million in Sales Expected for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce sales of $73.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.63 million. Natera posted sales of $74.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $333.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $306.03 million to $356.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $397.88 million, with estimates ranging from $369.43 million to $408.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Natera.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 305,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,555 shares of company stock worth $17,341,128 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 38,981 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after buying an additional 68,194 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $6,401,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

NTRA traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. The stock had a trading volume of 478,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,063. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. Natera has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $51.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.24.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.