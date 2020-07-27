$74.87 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $74.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $77.09 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $75.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $308.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $313.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $351.83 million, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $386.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

COLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BWS Financial initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

COLL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 182,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,475. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.81 million, a P/E ratio of -44.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $416,464.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $1,521,654.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $2,235,800. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3,383.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 677,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

