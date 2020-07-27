$85.11 Million in Sales Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to post $85.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.30 million and the lowest is $82.92 million. Exponent posted sales of $100.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $374.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.53 million to $378.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $420.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.91 million to $425.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

EXPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $80.01. 181,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.26. Exponent has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $83.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $604,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,413,568.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 5,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $419,081.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Exponent by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

