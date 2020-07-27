$904.28 Million in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report sales of $904.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the lowest is $756.00 million. Zimmer Biomet posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

In other news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $792,404,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,793,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,269,000 after acquiring an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after acquiring an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,604,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.77. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

