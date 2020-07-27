AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Stock Price Up 6.7%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) shares rose 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.36, approximately 447,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 472,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

ACIU has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut AC Immune from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.28 and a quick ratio of 21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.51.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AC Immune SA will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of AC Immune by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth $77,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in AC Immune by 206.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AC Immune during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

