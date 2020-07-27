Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) to announce sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 493.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.70 million, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $6.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 792,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,202. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $4,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gavin Wood bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 26.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,114,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 110.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,321,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 694,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

