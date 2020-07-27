Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.23). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

In related news, CFO Gavin Wood purchased 33,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $4,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAP stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 792,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,202. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

