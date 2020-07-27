Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading 9.6% Higher

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) traded up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $0.91, 1,361,575 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 161% from the average session volume of 521,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

The stock has a market cap of $17.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.75.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

