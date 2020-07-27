AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.00

Shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 27720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.34.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

