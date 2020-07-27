Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Trading 6.7% Higher

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price traded up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.08, 386,776 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 39% from the average session volume of 278,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.73.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned 1.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

