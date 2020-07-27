AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several research firms have commented on ALRM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of AlarmCom from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of AlarmCom stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 552,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,809. AlarmCom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $74.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.18.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology sold 5,616,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $264,254,019.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $105,162.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701,242 shares of company stock worth $269,439,086 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in AlarmCom by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

