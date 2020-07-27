Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Cowen

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Cowen in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ALBO. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of ALBO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.39. 90,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 72.82% and a negative net margin of 730.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $192,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter valued at $238,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

