Alternative Liquidity Fund Ltd (LON:ALF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Alternative Liquidity Fund Ltd (LON:ALF) declared a dividend on Friday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

ALF opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07. Alternative Liquidity Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

