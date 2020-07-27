Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $310,080.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,755.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $58,180.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,381.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,775 shares of company stock valued at $859,585. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,623,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,512,000 after acquiring an additional 204,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $12,106,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 431,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 199,836 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. The stock had a trading volume of 575,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,466. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

