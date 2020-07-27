Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading 6.6% Higher

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.54, approximately 2,720,897 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,371,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $29.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung bought 3,689,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $11,067,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Amyris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

