Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$1.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will report earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Global Blood Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.11) to ($3.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.89.

Shares of GBT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.74. 488,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,754. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a current ratio of 9.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.89.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 53,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $4,186,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $29,356.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,399.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,796 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

