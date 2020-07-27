Analysts Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to Announce $0.71 EPS

Brokerages predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.79. HD Supply reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 6.89%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 83,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HD Supply by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 601,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,693. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.23. HD Supply has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HD Supply (HDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.