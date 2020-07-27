Analysts Anticipate Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.98 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will post sales of $184.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $189.90 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $184.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $748.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $736.10 million to $758.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $747.33 million, with estimates ranging from $708.70 million to $774.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,155,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,034,000 after purchasing an additional 343,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,663 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 514.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,348 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,755,000 after acquiring an additional 393,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,746. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

