Analysts Anticipate Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post sales of $36.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.20 million. Mastercraft Boat posted sales of $122.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full-year sales of $348.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.18 million to $352.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $396.34 million, with estimates ranging from $378.03 million to $416.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 57.30% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 156,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,330. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $406.69 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.40.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

