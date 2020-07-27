Analysts Anticipate National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust also reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.21. The stock had a trading volume of 242,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.04 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

