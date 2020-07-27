Analysts Anticipate Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTLR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rattler Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of RTLR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 527,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 5.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 138.6% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,794,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,278 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $8,586,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2,914.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,857,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,732 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 65.7% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,812 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

