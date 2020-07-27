Analysts Expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) will report ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 455.07%. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calyxt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Calyxt by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

CLXT stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. 35,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,462. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 9.38.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

