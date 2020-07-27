Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $4.80. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $2.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $9.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $13.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $12.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 903.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.51. 1,641,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,425. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $58.38 and a 12-month high of $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.