Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.37). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 267.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($1.93). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $633.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HP. ValuEngine raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 290,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 107,865 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 253,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,996. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.37. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

