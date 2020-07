Analysts Expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to Announce $3.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to report earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $11.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.31. 2,942,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,031. The company has a market capitalization of $285.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $267.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.97.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

