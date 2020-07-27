Analysts Expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to Announce $3.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to report earnings of $3.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Home Depot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70. Home Depot reported earnings of $3.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.68 to $11.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $12.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.47.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.31. 2,942,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,031. The company has a market capitalization of $285.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $267.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.97.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 412,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

